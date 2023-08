HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Sgt. Sal Carmona with the Harlingen Police Department dropped by the station Friday morning to discuss the latest DWI campaign ahead of Labor Day.

The program will begin enforcing its campaign tonight.

“We’re gonna do it every weekend, to include Labor Day weekend,” Carmona said.

Carmona said the best way to enforce this campaign is to plan ahead when you are going to drink on a night out.