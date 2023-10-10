HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen police on Tuesday responded to a domestic disturbance at a Harlingen residence that left a child shot in the leg.

Police said the incident happened on the 9500 block of Kingbird Drive. Officers say they were responding to a domestic disturbance between two adults at the residence.

(Photo: Steven Masso / ValleyCentral)

A gun was discharged during the argument, striking a 7-year-old girl in the leg, police say.

At a news conference Tuesday, police identified the shooter as a 21-year-old man who is related to the child.

He is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The child is in stable condition.