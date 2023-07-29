RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Law enforcement agencies across the Valley are coming together to raise money for the Special Olympics.

The 15th annual Tip a Cop event was held at various Texas Roadhouse restaurants across the RGV.

“It just shows the unity especially here in law enforcement bringing in San Benito Police Department here with us,” Harlingen PD Sergeant Larry Moore

Moore says other law enforcement agencies such as the Cameron County Constables, Cameron County Sheriff’s Department and Weslaco Police Department have helped to show support for the event.

All of the donations collected go directly to Special Olympics Texas.