HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Police Department is asking the public to claim their possessions after they arrested several individuals that had a large amount of stolen property.

Most of the stolen property is believed to have come from several storage units in the Harlingen area, according to a post by Harlingen PD.

Below is a list of storage facilities that were burglarized by the individuals:

American Self Storage (2426 E. Tyler)

Move-it Storage (2222 S.F.)

Storage Depot (E. 216 N. 77 Sunshine Strip)

Action Self Storage (1626 Morgan)

Harlingen police said those who had property stolen, and can provide make, model, serial numbers or pictures of their property, should contact Sgt. Cavazos at (956)-216-5525, or by email at gcavazos@harlingenpolice.com

Mark Anthony Gonzalez, 28, and Scott Bradley Davidson, 25, were arrested on Monday by Brownsville PD and Harlingen PD for burglary of a building and engaging in criminal activity. The two men were each charged with 18 counts of burglary of a building.