HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) -The Harlingen Police Department has arrested two individuals for street racing.

Zoe Danielle Tijerina and Adrian Avila were both arrested after being seen racing on the 1500 block of W. Harrison St. in Harlingen.

Tijerina and Avila have been arraigned by a municipal court judge and given a $500 personal recognizance bond.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.