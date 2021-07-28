Harlingen PD arrest man for unlawfully carrying gun

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The Harlingen Police Department arrested a man after receiving calls that he had a gun, according to a press release.

Callers told police the man, Angel Daniel Nordin, 20 was in a local business’ drive-thru, in his vehicle with the gun.

Police found Nordin’s vehicle near the intersection of West Tyler Road and P Street and pulled him over, and arrested him “without incident.”

After arresting him, police searched the vehicle and found a handgun.

Nordin was charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon and evading arrest, his bond totaled to $5,000.