HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen Police arrested a man accused of breaking into local businesses.
On Thursday, Harlingen officers were patroling 1000 W. Buchanan Street when they spotted a man with several active felony warrants.
Justin Michael Esparza, 32, attempted to hide from police in a nearby alleyway but was later detained by police.
Esparza was taken into custody and transported to the Harlingen city jail.
The suspect was arraigned on eight counts of burglary of a building and one count of theft.
Esparza’s bond is set at $83,000.