HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen Police arrested a man accused of breaking into local businesses.

On Thursday, Harlingen officers were patroling 1000 W. Buchanan Street when they spotted a man with several active felony warrants.

Justin Michael Esparza, 32, attempted to hide from police in a nearby alleyway but was later detained by police.

Esparza was taken into custody and transported to the Harlingen city jail.

The suspect was arraigned on eight counts of burglary of a building and one count of theft.

Esparza’s bond is set at $83,000.