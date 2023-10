HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Police Department is accepting donations for fallen San Benito Police Officer Lt. Milton Resendez.

The public can donate from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Harlingen Convention Center located at 701 Harlingen Heights Drive.

The packet pick-ups are for the ninth annual Run With the Heroes RGV 5K run/walk.