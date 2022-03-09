HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Harlingen announced a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for 1st and 2nd doses and boosters.

Alternative procedure for kidney dialysis patients

The city has scheduled the Pfizer vaccine for age 5 and older, Moderna for 18 and older, and Johnson & Johnson for 18 and older for Wednesday, March 9 and Friday, March 11 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For boosters of Pfizer age 12 and older, Moderna age 18 and older, and Johnson & Johnson age 18 and older are scheduled the same as the vaccines.

Hidalgo County declares March 21 COVID-19 Memorial Day

All vaccines and boosters will take place at the Harlingen Health Department located at 502 E. Tyler.

CLICK HERE for city events or call 956-216-5234.