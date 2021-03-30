COVID INFO COVID INFO

Harlingen now administering vaccines to homebound residents

Local News

by: Paola Cepeda

Posted: / Updated:

(Source: City of Harlingen website)

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The city of Harlingen is now administering vaccines to homebound residents.

According to a release, the city has trained fifteen firefighters to administer the vaccine while EMS personnel monitor the patients.

Harlingen’s Health Director Josh Ramirez said in the release, this program is an extension of their at-home COVID-19 testing program.

“We have a list of all the people who have called us for homebound testing so we’re using the same list that we have already.  So we’re going through that list to see who wants to get it along with their providers,” said Ramirez in the release.

The vaccines will be given to homebound residents Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. According to the release, homebound residents can contact the city if they need specific scheduling.

Harlingen homebound residents can contact the Harlingen Health Department at (956) 216-5220 to register.

The release added 11 homebound residents were vaccinated March 29.

The vaccine doses are provided by Cameron County. The city is working with the National Guard to provide the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to the homebound program.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday