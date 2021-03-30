Harlingen now administering vaccines to homebound residents

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The city of Harlingen is now administering vaccines to homebound residents.

According to a release, the city has trained fifteen firefighters to administer the vaccine while EMS personnel monitor the patients.





Harlingen’s Health Director Josh Ramirez said in the release, this program is an extension of their at-home COVID-19 testing program.

“We have a list of all the people who have called us for homebound testing so we’re using the same list that we have already. So we’re going through that list to see who wants to get it along with their providers,” said Ramirez in the release.

The vaccines will be given to homebound residents Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. According to the release, homebound residents can contact the city if they need specific scheduling.

Harlingen homebound residents can contact the Harlingen Health Department at (956) 216-5220 to register.

The release added 11 homebound residents were vaccinated March 29.

The vaccine doses are provided by Cameron County. The city is working with the National Guard to provide the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to the homebound program.