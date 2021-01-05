Harlingen native part of President-elect Joe Biden’s White House Staff

WASHINGTON (KVEO) — A Harlingen native is among those composing President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ White House Staff.

The President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris administration announced additional members on January 5.

Emmy Ruiz, born in Harlingen, Texas, was named Director of Political Strategy & Outreach in the release.

Ruiz is a former campaign aide for Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris, Secretary Hillary Clinton, President Barack Obama, and Democratic Chairman Tom Perez, said the release.

She is a co-founder and partner of NEWCO Strategies, a minority-majority political firm. During the 2018 and 2020 election cycles, Ruiz helped support the work of groups mobilizing communities of color to vote and running and electing progressive women to office. President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, press release

Ruiz attended the University of Texas at San Antonio, according to the release.

For this small town, lucky immigrant kid … some dreams are so big and great that they never even crossed my mind. Luckily, they did for others, like @jomalleydillon and @joebiden.



I give my word, I will approach each day with the fierceness and humility this moment merits. https://t.co/d1Id2eD0pp — Emmy Ruiz (@emmyruiz) January 5, 2021

She has also served as senior advisor to the Democratic National Committee and as the Political Director of Annie’s List in Texas.

The release adds Ruiz lives in Austin with her wife and son.

For additional members of President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris’ administration White House Staff members click here.