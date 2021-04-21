COVID INFO COVID INFO

Harlingen native awarded Navy, Marine Corps achievement medal

Local News

by: Samantha Garza

Posted: / Updated:

U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NTAG San Antonio Public Affairs

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Earlier this week, a Harlingen native was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal.

Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class Noe Mendoza is a Harlingen High School alum. He joined the Navy in 2014 and became a recruiter last year.

Mendoza was awarded after “he consistently performed his demanding duties in an exemplary and highly professional manner.”

NTAG San Antonio’s area of responsibility includes two TAOCs which manage more than 34 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday