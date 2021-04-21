Harlingen native awarded Navy, Marine Corps achievement medal

U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NTAG San Antonio Public Affairs

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Earlier this week, a Harlingen native was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal.

Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class Noe Mendoza is a Harlingen High School alum. He joined the Navy in 2014 and became a recruiter last year.

Mendoza was awarded after “he consistently performed his demanding duties in an exemplary and highly professional manner.”

NTAG San Antonio’s area of responsibility includes two TAOCs which manage more than 34 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory.