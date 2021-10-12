New city manager named for Harlingen

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Harlingen has names a new city manager.

On Monday, during a special meeting, the Harlingen City Commission voted unanimously to appoint Gabriel Gonzalez to the role.

The vote was one week after the city parted ways with Dan Serna.

According to a release, Gonzalez served as the City’s Assistant City Manager for Internal Services overseeing numerous departments and has been part of the city’s administration for 21 years.

Gonzalez will oversee more than 600 employees, 18 departments, and the City’s overall budget, said the release.

Gonzalez will begin in his new role effective October 12.