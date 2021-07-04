Harlingen murder suspect killed by police in Mexico

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — A man accused of killing a woman and injuring two men in a Harlingen shooting has been killed by police in Mexico.

According to officials, Eduardo Zamora, 27, was killed during a shootout with Mexican police in Rio Bravo, Tamaulipas.

Zamora was wanted for the murder of a woman, Destiny Pemelton, 28, on Friday at a Harlingen gas station.

During the incident, Zamora shot Pemelton, and two other men, one of which was a federal agent.

Following the incident, the agent was in surgery and is expected to survive.

The condition of the other man shot is not known at this time.

Harlingen police are continuing to investigate this incident and are still gathering information on Zamora’s death from Mexican authorities.