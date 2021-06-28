Harlingen Municipal Court announces July as amnesty month

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The Harlingen Municipal Court is holding an amnesty on failures to appear during the month of July, according to their social media post.

An amnesty is an official pardon for individuals convicted of political offenses.

The amnesty is only during the month of July.

The Harlingen Municipal Court is located at 1018 Fair Park Blvd.

To qualify for the amnesty an individual must pay all of their fines and fees of their original violation in full immediately. The court will waive the failure to appear charge associated with the warrant.

If an individual is on a payment plan and they pay the original violations and fees during the amnesty period, they may qualify for the amnesty.

If one can not pay the original violations and need a payment plan, the court will schedule you to see the judge at a later date, after the amnesty.