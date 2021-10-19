Harlingen mother, man charged in 2017 death of baby girl

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A mother and a man are facing charges for the murder of a baby girl in Harlingen in 2017.

On Monday, Samantha Gonzalez, 32, and Jorge Abundez, 33, were formally arraigned for the 2017 murder of Katalina Castaneda, a two-year-old child.

The pair were charged in September for capital murder of a person under 10 years old.

Castaneda died on April 19, 2017. Harlingen police initially said her death was an accident caused by falling down a staircase. However, investigators continued to look into the incident.

Abundez, a lifetime registered sex offender, was originally charged for causing Castaneda’s death in June 2018, but that case was disposed on Monday and replaced with the current indictment.

This indictment includes Abundez and Gonzalez, Castaneda’s mother, and charges the two with causing her death by blunt force abdominal trauma.

The State of Texas announced it would not seek the death penalty in this case on Monday.

The next motion in the case is a hearing scheduled for Nov. 3.