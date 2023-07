HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Medical Center is hosting a mental health and wellness symposium Wednesday.

The symposium will take place from 7:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Harlingen Medical Center Main Lobby.

Harlingen Medical Center is collaborating with UTRGV for the symposium and will include UTRGV nursing student presenters, healthy food options, raffle prizes, vendors, a healthy cooking demo, yoga sessions and stress relief exercises.