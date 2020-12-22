Harlingen Medical Center receives COVID-19 vaccine after a week of waiting

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — After a week of waiting, Harlingen Medical Center is now distributing the COVID-19 vaccine to frontline workers.

The vaccine is provided by Pfizer. Nearly 70 vaccines were administered Monday.

HMC says each recipient is monitored for up to 15 minutes after receiving it, and they hope it will help the facility take the lead in the battle against COVID-19.

“We are going to knock out COVID—this is another mitigation effort along with everything we’ve been doing since the very beginning, so hopefully this vaccine will allow us to move further and take lead in that battle against COVID,” said Lisa Aguilar employee health nurse at HMC.

HMC says employees are not mandated to get the vaccine.

They are giving the vaccine out in a scheduled manner according to the level of exposure faced by the employees.