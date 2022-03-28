HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mayoral candidates for the City of Harlingen are set to face off in a public debate on Monday, March 28.

ValleyCentral spoke with both candidates ahead of the debate to find out more about what they have planned for the city.

“I really enjoy serving the community and I feel like I have some ability of doing that,” said Harlingen Mayor Chris Boswell. “I’d really like to continue to serve.”

Mayor Boswell is making his bid for a sixth term in office, to complete some unfinished business for the city. One of Boswell’s main priorities is improving the drainage system across Harlingen.

“We’ve already done 27 projects out of a master drainage plan that we put together when I became Mayor,” Boswell said. “We are now funding about six more projects for the coming year.”

Boswell also aims to bring more manufacturing jobs to the city and improve broadband access for residents. Boswell added broadband access has become a big need since the start of the pandemic.

“But broadband is really more than that, it’s more than just having students’ access,” Boswell said. “It’s bringing economic development to our community for businesses and industries that have really need that kind of hyper-connectivity. So, I think it is as much for the families and individuals as it is for businesses.”

But the Mayor’s opponent Attorney Norma Sepulveda has some plans of her own for the city. Sepulveda is looking to become Harlingen’s first female mayor.

“The truth is the reason I am running is to be a voice for the people,” Sepulveda said. “The fact that I am a woman is just a plus.”

Sepulveda told ValleyCentral in order to reduce crime in Harlingen, is to invest more money into law enforcement.

“That is the reason that we need to ensure our funding for police to the levels that is needed. To ensure that we are retaining good police officers right now,” Sepulveda said. “Our recruits for HPD get paid less than the recruits from Weslaco, which has half the population than the city of Harlingen does. There is no excuse we cannot be competitive in that market.”

But as the election draws near, Sepulveda hopes more Harlingen citizens will have their voices heard.

“We need to be more inclusive and that is my goal to ensure that everyone has a seat at the table, everyone’s voice counts,” Sepulveda said.

Both Boswell and Sepulveda will face off at the mayoral debate on Monday night. The event will start at 6:30 p.m. at the Harlingen Cultural Arts Center and is open to the public.

Election day is set for May 7.