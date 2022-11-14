HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Many ceremonies took place on Veterans Day across the Rio Grande Valley. In Harlingen, one man was honored for his service in World War II.

U.S. Army Sergeant Sylvester Noyola not only commemorated Veterans Day but also celebrated his 97th birthday.

“I was an elite with General Patton, Staff Sergeant,” Noyola said. He was among several veterans honored at Veranda Rehabilitation by staff, law enforcement, and family.

“World War II veterans they’re like a special breed of living legends that people don’t really get to see around anymore,” said Noyola’s grandson, Victor Bravo.

Noyola fought in a significant attack during the Battle of the Bulge.

“None of his people that were under him as a sergeant got hurt, and so that was amazing,” said daughter Sylvia Garza.

Now, his family works to ensure his legacy lives on and the community is happy to honor him.

“We should honor veterans because they were the ones that were able to give us the life we have. They served our country. They made us free,” said Ileana Trevino, Veranda Rehabilitation and Healthcare employee.

Noyola turns 97 this month and is thankful for his family and the community support.