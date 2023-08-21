HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Harlingen man was sentenced Monday for a deadly 2021 crash that left a father and his 10-year-old son dead.

Josiah Anthony Castillo was sentenced to 14 years in state prison after pleading guilty to two counts of manslaughter, Cameron County records show.

Castillo was sentenced to 14 years on both counts, and the sentences will run concurrently.

According to previous ValleyCentral reports, the crash occurred May 9, 2021 at the intersection of E. Harrison Avenue and 6th street around midnight.

An indictment stated that Castillo drove his vehicle at an “excessive speed” and disregarded a traffic signal, crashing into another vehicle occupied by Roel Martinez, his 10-year-old son and and a woman.

Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman and child were transported to a hospital, where the boy died from his injuries.

An additional count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was dismissed. Castillo was given a jail credit of two days.