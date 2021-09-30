Harlingen man gets life in prison for bank robbery

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Harlingen man will serve a life sentence in federal prison for a bank robbery that included a dangerous weapon.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas, Mohamed Pathe Bah, 28 pleaded guilty on the eve of trial, June 28.

On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Rolando Olvera ordered Bah to serve life in prison for the robbery as well as another 25 years for the use of the firearm during a crime of violence to run consecutively.

Judge Olvera also ordered Bah to pay restitution to his victim, who Bah shot in the head.

The FBI conducted the investigation along with the Harlingen Police Department.