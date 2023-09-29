BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCental) — Fidel Arreazola, the man on trial for the hit and run of 19-year-old Eden Arriaga Jr., was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison.

On December 11, 2016, Arreazola struck the 19-year-old Arriaga and three of his friends who were walking along the intersection of New Hampshire Street and Cottonwood Street in Harlingen.

Arriaga died that night but his friends survived the impact.

Harlingen police confirmed that Arreazola was driving the pickup that hit the four teens. He surrendered to police the next day accompanied by an attorney.

It took six and a half years for the trial to happen.

According to Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz, there was a delay in Arreazola’s sentencing.

“There was a superseding indictment returned in 2018, and then COVID hit in 2020,” Saenz said.

In court Friday, Arreazola pled guilty to one count of accident involving death and three counts of accident involving injury.

Arreazola was given 10 years in prison for an accident causing death and five years each on three counts of accident causing injury to run concurrently.