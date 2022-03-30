HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian accident that occurred on Tuesday night.

According to DPS, the fatality happened just after 10 p.m. on Wilson Road east of South Fork Drive in Primera.

A preliminary investigation by DPS revealed a red Chevrolet Camaro was traveling eastbound on Wilson Road east of South Fork Drive when a pedestrian was crossing the roadway.

Authorities said the pedestrian failed to yield the right of way and was struck by the car.

The driver of the Chevrolet stopped to render aid.

DPS identified the pedestrian as Ursino Ramirez, 26 of Harlingen. He sustained major injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

DPS is further investigating this accident.