Harlingen man creates “Freedom Truck” for veterans to sign their names

HARLINGEN, Texas – A local man partnered up with several people to have Rio Grande Valley Veterans come together for a Veterans Day photo and have them sign their name on a “Freedom Truck.”

Robert Herrera says he is a veteran himself, therefore, he knows how important is to lean on each other.

“Bringing veterans together and allowing them to sign and put their signature on that truck,” said Herrera. “I want them to realize hey you’re not alone you know you do have a community. You do have that community military in the valley.”

Past veterans have signed their names on the truck that’s called “Freedom Truck.”

“Realizing, thinking about how many others have come before me and when people see the signature on that truck it’s the same thing. How many more people have come before me,” said Herrera.

He says how this event is about bonds that veterans can have in the RGV.

“It’s important to have local veteran Rio Grande veteran to come together just so they know that they’re not alone and they are home. It’s a great way to bond,” said Herrera. “You come across people who you didn’t know they were veterans themselves and you find yourself falling into friendships.”

Herrera says how veterans work all over the community.

“There are veterans that you work with and there are veterans that serve you that serve the community, that continue serving in law enforcement and fire,” said Herrera.

For veterans that are wanting to attend the event, Herrera says you can go to his website.

“There a pop up will come up. For any veteran interested please include your name, your email, and a short message. Again, we’re looking at mid to late October,” said Herrera.

Herrera said he is hoping to have those details on the location and time soon so veterans can come out and enjoy their selves.