CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities have sentenced a man to prison after he pleaded guilty to causing a wreck that killed a woman in December 2020.

Luis Zuniga (photo: Cameron County jail records)

On Monday, Luis Zuniga IV, 22, appeared in court and pleaded guilty to an intoxication manslaughter charge. Zuniga caused a crash that killed Maria Del Carmen Rocha, a 64-year-old woman from San Benito, on Dec. 17, 2020.

Zuniga was found to be intoxicated by alcohol during the incident.

In February 2021, Zuniga was indicted for the charge. Several attempts for Zuinga to enter a plea on the charge were delayed until he finally pleaded guilty on Monday.

Zuniga will face 13 years in state jail for the crime.