Harlingen man arrested following drug raid

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — A man was arrested after the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit raided a house in Harlingen.

Investigators, along with the Harlingen Special Investigations Unit raided the house after suspecting it had drugs, according to Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza.

Upon arrival, deputies arrested Luis “Chucky” Esteban Esparza-Garcia, after discovering seven bundles of marijuana, which weighed over 150 pounds.

Esparza was booked into the Carrizalez-Rucker Cameron County Detention Center. Investigation is ongoing.

