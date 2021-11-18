Harlingen makes street improvements, encourages residents to use the city’s app

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Harlingen said on Wednesday, since starting their street rehabilitation program they have completed 26 miles of road improvements.

“An indicator of the quality of life it also has to do with the image of our community,” said Assistant City Manager Carlos Sanchez.

Sanchez said the program began in 2006 when the city realized they only had about $500,000 in the city’s budget for street improvements.

According to Sanchez, since then, the city has charged residents and commercial buildings a fee on their water bill.

“On a monthly basis residential accounts on your water bill, you will see a $4.50 fee. If you’re a commercial establishment we charge them $8.50,” said Sanchez.

This year’s budget for street rehabilitation summed to $1.5 million and the budget for 2022 is $2.4 million according to Sanchez.

The newest street under construction in this project is Commerce Street.

“So this project, Commerce Street is one of the nine streets that is being rehabilitated this year, we have another set of roads that’s going to kick off in the early part of 2022,” he said.

The city said they base their decision on what streets to repair off of 5 year assessments and annual updates.

“Every 5 years we do a walk-through, I guess you could call it an assessment, to identify the road conditions based on use based on work orders,” said Sanchez.

Sanchez added that residents can also submit public works requests through the city’s app.

“They can make that request. We have the ability for the community to make contact with us through the Harlingen app which can be downloaded on your phone or they can call our offices over at the public works department,” said Sanchez.