Harlingen Literacy Center seeking votes for ‘Neighborhood Assist’ competition

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Literacy Center is in the running for a $25,000 grant through the ‘Neighborhood Assist’ competition.

The competition began with a presentation on the center into the preliminary round of 2,000 organizations. Later making it to the next round of 200 organizations vying for a spot in the top 40.

Harlingen Literacy Center Director, Linda Klowetter told ValleyCentral the literacy center was the only nonprofit selected in the Rio Grande Valley and the only literacy program in the entire competition.

Klowetter said if the literacy center makes it to the top 40, it would allow them to improve and enhance their services.

The literacy center currently offers preparation for the GED, citizenship exams, math tutors, English as a Second Language (ESL) classes, and more.

According to Klowetter, the center’s current budget is $75,000, so the grant would allow for them to go the extra mile.

“We need to be able to accommodate those people with the books and materials that we need to do so,” said Klowetter.

The goal is to get to the top 40 and you can help by voting up to 10 times a day until the end of the competition on Friday, Aug. 27 at 11 p.m.

“Help us in any way that you can to get us into the top 40,” said Klowetter.

The center is currently ranked 79 out of 200. Winners will be announced on Sept. 29.

To vote, visit State Farm’s ‘Neighborhood Assist’ webpage and create a profile. Voting can also be done by scanning the QR code below.