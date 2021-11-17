Harlingen K-9s receive donation of body armor

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four K-9 officers with the Harlingen Police Department will receive body armor as part of a charitable donation.

The four K-9’s, named Katniss, Azlan, Ranger and Modry, will receive bullet and stab protective vests as a donation from a non-profit organization, according to a press release from the Harlingen Police Department.

The vests were donated by Vested Interested in K9s, Inc., a non-profit organization established in 2009 to provide bullet and stab protective vests to dogs of law enforcement agencies throughout the United States.

The donated vests will also feature special tributes.

The vest worn by Katniss is sponsored by Martha Burgess of the Robert L. Burgess Memorial Fund, and will feature an embroidery reading “In memory of CSP Sergeant Bob Burgess 197.”

The vests worn by Azlan and Ranger are sponsored by National Police Association and will feature an embroidery reading “Gifted by the NationalPolice.org.”

The vest worn by Modry will feature an embroidery reading “In memory of Glenn Sommers.”

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 4,450 vests to K9s in all 50 states since being founded.