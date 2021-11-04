Harlingen ISD to host Job Fair

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District will be hosting a job fair for a variety of positions.

The event will take place on Saturday, November 6, from 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Harlingen CISD will host the event in their Administration Building, rooms 502 and 503, located at 407 North 77 Sunshine Strip.

Harlingen CISD will be hiring for the following positions: