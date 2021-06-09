Harlingen Humane Society reaches over capacity for cats

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO)- The Harlingen Humane Society (HHS) reached over capacity for cats on Tuesday due to thirteen surrenders to the shelter.

Eight cats and six kittens were surrendered to the Humane Society because of “unsafe and unsustainable living conditions” of their owner’s home, according to a Facebook post from the humane society.

HHS officials also said the animals were willingly surrendered. Animal control and the Harlingen Police Department were not involved.

Luis Quintanilla, HHS Executive Director, said that due to this surrender, the shelter’s housing spaces for cats are completely full.

To decrease the number of cats the shelter is housing, one staff member volunteers every week to transport as many cats as possible.

On June 9, the staff member transported cats to a shelter in Corpus Christi but has transported them as far as San Antonio.

“She’s amazing,” said Hinojosa. “She single-handedly probably transported hundreds and hundreds out of here.”

Transportation isn’t always available but adopting and fostering is.

Quintanilla said that adopting and fostering are important because by saving one animal, you’re saving another.

Donations are also strongly encouraged, especially towels, blankets, wet food, and kitten formula.

“There’s basically nothing that people can donate that we can’t put to good use,” said Quintanilla.

Hinojosa said that although this is a stressful time, she is hopeful because she knows the community is going to be there to support the shelter.

For more information how to adopt, foster, or donate, please visit https://www.hshtx.org/.