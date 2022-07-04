HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen Firefighters responded to a fire early Monday morning that left a resident in critical condition.

On Monday morning, Harlingen Firefighters, Police, and Emergency Medical Services responded to a house fire near the 200 block of East Washington.

Firefighters knocked down the fire inside just before rescuing a resident who was carried out of the smoke-filled home by several firefighters and given rescue breathing and oxygen, according to the Harlingen Fire Department Facebook page.

The resident is in critical condition and will likely be transported to a burn facility outside the Valley, the post reads.