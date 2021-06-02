Harlingen hosts sandbag distribution

HARLINGEN, Texas — The City of Harlingen is making sandbags available to residents and businesses on June 2 in preparation for possible heavy rainfall over the next few days.

The city said sandbags are available at the public works facility at 404 South 54th Street until 6 p.m.

The bags are already filled so residents will simply have to show their ID verifying their Harlingen address.

Residents will also need a water bill showing they have garbage service with the city.

Residents will be allowed 6 bags and businesses 12.

The city encourages residents to stay informed of weather conditions and to avoid driving through water if roadways become flooded.