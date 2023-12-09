HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A premiere valley athlete signed a letter of intent to attend a premiere university, yesterday. Harlingen High School Senior Faith Franklin has amassed an impressive list of accomplishments on the track.

During the 2022-2023 school year, she was a state qualifier in three events. She holds the records in the 100, 200 and 400-meter distances, and was named to the Texas High School Coaches Association’s Super Elite Team, among other distinctions.

Her athletic and academic success were recognized yesterday when she announced where she would be attending college next year.

“I’m very, very proud, you know. It’s a momentous day for her, really, for her to be able to sign to a university. This is big for Harlingen High School,” said Hickel Woolery, Head Coach for the Harlingen High School’s girls’ track team.

Coach Woolery said Franklin is a great leader and helps to inspire other students with her work ethic.

“She never misses, she’s always there practicing, so she shows by leading in front, you know,” Woolery said. “She always puts the work in if she misses a rep, or if I say do that one again, she’ll do it again. So she shows that she’s been putting in the work.”

Franklin was offered scholarships to several large universities from across the country.

After having fun with the crowd, holding up shirts and putting on hats of schools she could potentially attend, she announced she’d be attending Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee.

“Right when I got to Vanderbilt and saw the campus, I could really see myself at that school. I envisioned myself going to class every day, going to practice, and the coaches were so welcoming,” said Franklin.

Woolery said Franklin wasn’t going to just a sports school, but an institution that has high educational standards.

“For her talent to get her to that level shows something, and her grades as well. It’s not just the physical ability,” Woolery said. “Obviously, it shows that she has the grades to back it up.”

Franklin said the academic rigor of Vanderbilt was another reason she chose the school. She plans to major in biology and says that Vanderbilt has one of the best biology programs in the country.

Recruiters from the university flew down to Harlingen to meet with her and her family. About twenty members of her extended family attended the signing event. She said she wouldn’t be where she is today without them by her side.

“My family has helped me so much with this journey. They’re my number one supporter,” Franklin said. “Any time they can go, they’ll always be at the meet, they’ll travel, they’ll even fly to see me. So I love them so much.”