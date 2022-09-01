HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A “precautionary lockdown” at Harlingen High School was lifted.

According to the Harlingen Police Department, the school was placed on lockdown after officers received a call stating that someone heard gunshots on a street behind the school.

As a result, the school was placed on lockdown as a precaution. Officers went to the area and have not found anything, police said.

In an update, police said that several students set off fireworks near the school, off-campus. The lockdown has been lifted.

Police said that one person has been detained as a result.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.