HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A “precautionary lockdown” at Harlingen High School was lifted.
According to the Harlingen Police Department, the school was placed on lockdown after officers received a call stating that someone heard gunshots on a street behind the school.
As a result, the school was placed on lockdown as a precaution. Officers went to the area and have not found anything, police said.
In an update, police said that several students set off fireworks near the school, off-campus. The lockdown has been lifted.
Police said that one person has been detained as a result.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.