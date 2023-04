HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen High School announced that all after-school activities have been canceled Tuesday due to a gas leak near campus.

As a result, all traffic is being diverted to the west side of campus (7th Street and Marshall Street).

Harlingen police have blocked off 13th street due to the gas leak. Drivers are advised to be aware of traffic and take alternative routes if necessary.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.