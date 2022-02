WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen girls basketball team defeated Weslaco 67-47 in a District 32-6A playoff seeding game.

While both teams are district co-champions, the victory gives Harlingen the top seed in 32-6A.

The Cardinals will play La Joya in the bi-district round. The game will be played Monday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. at Harlingen High School.