HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The third Black Bear Diner in the Rio Grande Valley is coming to Harlingen, documents show.

Locals can expect to see the new Black Bear Diner in the Stuart Place Crossing plaza, which also includes Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Tropical Smoothie and Wing Barn. It is located at 6706 W. Expressway 83.

Construction for the project is scheduled to begin July 3 and end in November, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

The other two locations in the Valley are located in Brownsville and McAllen. The project is privately funded and has an estimated cost of $700,000.

Black Bear Diner was founded in 1995 in Mount Shasta, California, and since then they have acquired 156 locations across 14 states.

According to its website, the restaurant is best known for its chicken fried steak. However, it also offers a wide variety of breakfast pastries and savory options.