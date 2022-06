HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Harlingen will host its second annual Freedom Fest Social Bike Ride Saturday.

The biking event is scheduled to begin 8 a.m. Saturday at Lon C. Hill Park.

A group photo will be taken at the end of the ride at Iwo Jima Monument.

The public is encouraged to return back to the park for Freedom Fest.

Freedom Fest will take place from 4 to 9 p.m.

