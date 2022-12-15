HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — It was heart racing moments last week when Harlingen emergency crews jumped in a canal filled with water to rescue a woman after she crashed a vehicle and flipped upside down.

The footage was captured on body cam video as first responders pulled her back to safety.

Harlingen police and fire had to act fast once they received a call of a vehicle crash with a woman trapped inside.

“The car was upside down, and about 4ft. of water was about chest deep, and when we got in the water, we could hear her screaming so the good thing was that she had air,” Commander Brad Fechner with the Harlingen Police Department said.

Once officers and firefighters got to the scene they dropped everything and went into the canal.

“Well at that point it’s life or death so I didn’t really worry about it too much I just took it off and jumped in,” Fechner said.

The car handle was broken, which presented a challenge and forced first responders to act fast.

However, quick moments later the crew was able to lift, reach inside and get the woman out of the car just in time and got her out of the canal.

“We appreciate everything, I think we just we’re just kinda, that what we do, I would hope any officer would jump in the water if it was my kid in there I hope they would too so,” Fechner said.

Police believed the woman was not familiar with the area which is why she sped through Morris and Rangerville yet crashed into the canal at Morris she’s expected to be okay.

“Obviously the preservation of life is number one on our chart there anytime life is in danger we’re going to do what we need to do,” Fechner said.