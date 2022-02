HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen firefighters rescued a dog that was trapped in a metal square pipe.

According to a post by Harlingen Professional Fire Fighters, a citizen brought the dog to the nearest fire station, which was Station 3.

Crews from Engine 1 and 3 spent two hours removing the steel pipe from the dog’s neck using hydraulic spreaders, cutting wheels and other tools, the post stated.

An infant oxygen mask was provided to the dog, and the dog is alive and well, they said.