HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Fire Department has responded to a house fire near a church in Harlingen.

The fire started around 1 p.m. on Sunday at 316 W Polk Avenue, according to officials from the Harlingen Fire Department.

Officials said that the small wood-frame home has been fully engulfed in flames.

Officials added they were notified no one was inside the home, but they have been unable to confirm as the flames have kept them from entering the home.

The scene is still active at this time.