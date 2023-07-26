HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Fire Department, with assistance from police and animal control, rescued a cat stuck in a drainage grate.

A post by the City of Harlingen stated that police saw the cat stuck in the drainage grate on Wednesday morning and quickly sprung into action.

The cat’s head was lodged in the grate, and it was unable to dislodge itself. With the help of local agencies, the cat was freed using fire rescue tools.

“Great work to all departments involved in saving this cat! Your paw-sitive actions do not go unnoticed!” the post stated.

The cat, named Chili Cheese Dog, is resting and recovering at the Rio Grande Valley Humane Society where he is available for adoption.