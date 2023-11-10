HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Fire Department reported a two-vehicle accident near Bass Boulevard.

According to the fire department, at least two people were transported to an area hospital.

The westbound Frontage road to Altas Palmas is blocked off.

Within hours of the two-vehicle accident, a second crash occurred where a vehicle hydroplaned and struck the wall near Bass Blvd. Officials said the driver did not require transport to a hospital.

ValleyCentral will have updates as they come.