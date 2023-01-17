HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Fire Department hosted a “Push Back” ceremony Monday in commemoration of its new unit.

The new unit is equipped with typical fire truck gear but has been customized with new updated features.

“If there’s a car that gets submerged into a canal, this unit actually can go over to the side and and reach that vehicle or an individual that needs to be rescued from a canal,” Harlingen Fire Chief Raphael Balderas told ValleyCentral.

The “Push Back” ceremony is a tradition that has been kept in the fire service since the late 1800’s.

“Back, then you would have a horse actually pulling the fire engines that they had back then,” Balderas said. “So, when they would get back to the stations, what they would have to do is unhook the horses, and they would push back the engine into the bay.”

Balderas added he is grateful not only for the Harlingen mayor, but also for the city commission, city management and the community.