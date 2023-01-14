HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — With the help of Firehouse Subs in Harlingen, the Harlingen Fire Department has new stabilizing equipment.

The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation awarded Harlingen FD with $24,075 grant to purchase seven vehicle stabilization kits.

“We are extremely grateful to Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation and our local Firehouse Subs in Harlingen for providing us with this grant and positively impacting our community,” Harlingen Fire Department, Fire Chief Rafael Balderas said. “We are so grateful to be given the tools needed to continue to keep the citizens of Harlingen safe and protected.”

The stabilization kits are used to help stabilize vehicles that were in an accident, allowing first responders to help trapped victims get out of the vehicle safely and efficiently.

The foundation, with the help of donations, has supported first responders and firefighters nationwide for the past 16 years. For more information about Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation or to donate, visit firehousesubsfoundation.org.