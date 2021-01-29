Harlingen father receives vaccine after six-hour wait, wants easier process for others

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — At a Cameron County COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Friday, it was the usual scene, long lines and hours of wait time.

The county advised people with vouchers to line up at 4 a.m. with vaccinations beginning at 6 a.m. Herman Montemayor Jr. went at 3 a.m. with the plan to beat the crowd, he was wrong, “I was so far away, into Los Fresnos,” said Montemayor.

Montemayor said with stress and a chuckle. He is a self-described family man and a hard worker as a refrigeration and heating technician. “I’m all over the place,” Montemayor explained.

He is a father and has not seen his adult children or his 92-year-old father in some time because work has him at risk of contracting COVID-19, “I wear a mask but you never know,” he said.

The vaccine is the first step toward a reunion, “I don’t go to visit but we talk,” Montemayor said, “and they look up to me and to see me doing this is like the start of the beginning.”

Montemayor is the family guinea pig with the vaccine, “I’m going to be the first one, like a trial.”

He has no side effects, no headaches just a sore arm and in 28 days he will line up for his second dose.

Montemayor waited six hours in line. He hopes the county will implement a more efficient process. “We gotta get the world back to normal. My son, my other kids, people under 65, when are they going to get a shot?”

During a live interview with CBS4, Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. said the vaccine rollout has been difficult due to all the uncharted territory.

“There is no handbook for this, we have tried to address it the same way we handle our natural disaster which we are familiar with, hurricane, flooding,” said Treviño.

It is unclear how many doses were administered on Friday. Judge Treviño added that every week, the number of doses Cameron County will receive is subject to change.