Harlingen farm donates to seniors in need of fresh produce

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Some seniors citizens here in the Rio Grande Valley are struggling to get fresh produce during the pandemic.

However, Yahweh farm in Harlingen is working to help those who need it most through a donation program for senior citizens.

“It’s a challenging task to go get essential services like go get your groceries and go see your doc, and so forth,” said resident Frank Vasquez who received a donation.

Frank Vasquez is a senior citizen here in Harlingen who hasn’t been able to get everything he needs during the pandemic.

So, he reached out for help from Yahweh farm.

Co-owner Diana Garcia-Padilla says a social media post about their women and children’s WIC program resulted in some shocking attention.

“And boy we got a lot of calls from that, but they were seniors. They were people who said ‘do you have any program for us?,’” said Padilla.

Padilla says she realized there was a need to be filled and is asking the community for help – using a three-tier donation program.

2-weeks

4-weeks for

A season

Or as much as a donor desires.

“It’ll spread a little bit more once they see that it is possible for them to share their wealth with someone who needs the health,” said Padilla.

She says she will harvest and deliver the produce to their doorstep, just like Vasquez received through a donation by a member of the Yahweh farm’s program.

“Well, it’s going to give us nutritious more healthy food because it’s organic, and we need more vegetables believe me,” said Vasquez.

Padilla says they want to fill-in where there is need in her community.

You can contact Yahweh farms to donate here: https://yahwehfarm.com/contact/