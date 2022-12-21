HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A family is asking for justice after a Harlingen High school student was allegedly pinned down by a teacher in a hotel room during a school trip earlier this year.

The incident happened in April during a trip for a JROTC competition in Florida, and part of the incident was caught on video, according to the student’s family.

ValleyCentral is not showing the video because we don’t have permission from the person who shot it to use it on air or online.

The family says the video is disturbing, and that the teen had a medical emergency at school and is now hospitalized. They say someone needs to be held accountable.

“We want her to be shown, that it’s not OK for this to happen to her. That is not OK,” said April Estrada, the student’s sister.

April Estrada spoke out on behalf of her sister, Angeline Juarez.

Their father, Tony Juarez, posted a 39-second video on social media this week that shows Angeline being pinned down on a bed by a teacher.

“The teacher had assaulted her,” Jaurez said. “She said that they were telling her take off her shoes, and she started getting scared, like, why are they telling her to take off the shoes and right when he had her pinned down, she started screaming for her friend that was in another room, but no one ever came. And she started getting more scared because she saw all the seniors that were in that room exiting the room.”

The Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District issued the following statement Wednesday: “Our district was not aware of the incident, or the video recorded in April 2022. The staff member involved resigned from the district on December 6. Two days after his resignation, the video was shared with high school administration. Our district took immediate action and informed Harlingen Police Department and Child Protective Services. The former employee was also reported to Texas Education Agency and the ROTC organization. We were not aware of any prior conduct of this nature by the employee at any other district. The actions in the video are intolerable and inappropriate. The district will pursue disciplinary action should the ongoing investigation indicate that any other employees were aware of this incident. The safety of our students will always remain our top priority.”

April Estrada says her sister has voiced other concerns.

“She gave hints and said it’s not weird that he slaps your butts or says that you guys butts were big,” April Estrada said. “And the girls have put it off saying no, that’s just the way he is. That’s the way he plays.

“How long is the district going to take to make a change for them to not know that this man had already had a red flag on him before?” she said.

The district said that there have been no other complaints filed against the teacher.